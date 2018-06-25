Marsh (finger) appeared in games Saturday and Sunday for High-A Inland Empire, going 2-for-8 with a home run, two walks and five RBI in those contests.

Marsh jammed his finger on a slide during a game Thursday, but he rejoined the Inland Empire lineup two days later, suggesting the injury isn't a concern. The 20-year-old outfielder is slashing .218/.321/.328 with seven stolen bases across 137 plate appearances since being promoted to the California League earlier this season.