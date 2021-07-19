Marsh went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Sunday against the Mariners.
Marsh started in center field and batted seventh in his first game as a major-leaguer. Despite the rough debut, he figures to see regular playing time in center field, at least until Mike Trout (calf) is able to return.
