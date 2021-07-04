Marsh (shoulder) went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a start for the rookie-level ACL Angels on Saturday.

Marsh returned to action for the Arizona Complex League squad after missing over a month with shoulder inflammation. He had slashed .183/.338/.317 with one homer and one stolen base across 74 plate appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake prior to the injury and will likely head back to that level after his rehab stint is complete.