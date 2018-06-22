Angels' Brandon Marsh: Injures finger on slide
Marsh (finger) was removed from Thursday's game with High-A Inland Empire after jamming his finger on a slide, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Marsh injured his thumb and missed a month last year in a similar scenario, but it is unclear whether the injury was to the same digit. No report of the severity of the ailment or a potential layoff was announced. The outfield prospect has struggled since his promotion to High-A, slashing .216/.315/.297 over 29 games.
More News
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Promoted to High-A•
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Two long balls for Burlington•
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Set to open at Low-A•
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Scorching in rookie ball•
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Back in action at Rookie ball•
-
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Targeting late-July return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...