Marsh (finger) was removed from Thursday's game with High-A Inland Empire after jamming his finger on a slide, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Marsh injured his thumb and missed a month last year in a similar scenario, but it is unclear whether the injury was to the same digit. No report of the severity of the ailment or a potential layoff was announced. The outfield prospect has struggled since his promotion to High-A, slashing .216/.315/.297 over 29 games.