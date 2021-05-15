Marsh was added to the roster of the Angels' Triple-A affiliate Thursday.
Marsh was held out of the start of the minor-league season while continuing to recover from a shoulder injury, but he was deemed healthy enough to play center field and bat leadoff for Salt Lake on Thursday. The outfield prospect wasted little time showing off his big bat, smashing a solo home run in his second plate appearance. Marsh is likely to get his first call-up to the big leagues this season, and that could happen relatively soon if he gets off to a hot start with Salt Lake.