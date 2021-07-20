Marsh went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Angels.

Marsh had a great performance in what was otherwise a disappointing outing for the Angels. He logged his first major-league hit on a single to center to begin the second and then later drove in his first run on a double to left in the ninth. The 23-year-old certainly created some buzz around him Monday after a hitless debut and should continue to have opportunities to showcase what he's got until Mike Trout (calf) is ready to return.