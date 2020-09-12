Marsh may not make his major-league debut in 2020 due to the Angels' current outfield depth, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

With the Angels clinging to fading hopes of a playoff spot, their outlook on calling up prospects over the final few weeks of the season could change depending on their place in the standings. As it stands, they have a fairly set outfield with Mike Trout, Jo Adell and the resurgent Justin Upton playing on a near-everyday basis. Marsh has been getting reps at first base at the team's alternate training site, though the fact that he has yet to play an intrasquad game at that position suggests that he is far from ready to do so at the major-league level.