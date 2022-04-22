site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Brandon Marsh: Not in lineup
RotoWire Staff
Apr 22, 2022
Marsh will sit Friday against Baltimore.
Marsh will hit the bench against lefty Bruce Zimmermann. He's started against three of the six southpaws the
Angels have faced this season. Mike Trout returns from a hand injury to start in center field, while Jo Adell starts in left.
