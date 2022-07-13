Marsh went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

Marsh accounted for one of the Angels' two hits in the contest. He was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to help spark a four-run rally. The outfielder has hit safely in three of his last four games and added three stolen bases in that span. He's up to a .225/.279/.336 slash line with six home runs, seven steals, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple through 278 plate appearances. If Mike Trout (back) misses time, Marsh's playing time should be noticeably more steady, as he or Monte Harrison would likely move to center field to fill the gap in the lineup.