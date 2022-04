Marsh went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Astros.

The 24-year-old outfielder continues to make a case for a regular spot in the lineup, despite manager Joe Maddon's indication early this season he might have to platoon with Jo Adell when everyone was healthy. Through 11 games, Marsh is slashing .323/.425/.516 with a homer, six runs scored and 11 RBI, and the only real blemish on his line is a 1-for-3 performance on stolen base attempts.