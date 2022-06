Marsh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Marsh will sit for the second time in as many days while the Yankees bring another southpaw (Nestor Cortes) to the hill. The righty-hitting Lagares will replace Marsh in left field Wednesday, and the two could continue to be deployed in a platoon for however long Lagares sticks around as the Angels' fourth outfielder.