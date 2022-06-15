Marsh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Marsh started the past four games and went 5-for-13 with two homers, a double, three walks, three RBI and five runs during that stretch, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday with southpaw Tyler Anderson pitching for the Dodgers. Juan Lagares will take over in left field for the Halos.