Marsh is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

With southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the bump for the Yankees, the lefty-hitting Marsh will give way in left field to the righty-hitting Juan Lagares. Unless he makes an appearance off the bench Tuesday, Marsh will close May with a .270/.313/.360 slash line to go with two home runs, zero stolen bases, 11 RBI and 11 runs in 25 games.