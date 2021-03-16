Marsh (arm) was optioned to the minors Tuesday.
Marsh was always expected to open the season at the Triple-A level, and the fact that he's been slowed by an arm issue throughout camp meant he hasn't really had the chance to make an unlikely charge towards a roster spot. He should be a candidate for a midseason callup if he looks good in the minors to start the year.
