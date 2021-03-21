Marsh (shoulder) is starting at first base and batting second in Sunday's "B" game, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 23-year-old was previously expected to play center field in Sunday's game, but he'll instead start at first base. Marsh could still shift to the outfield during the contest. He has yet to play the field in Cactus League action this spring while recovering from an offseason labrum injury, but his appearance in the "B" game is a good sign for his progression. Marsh was optioned to the minors last week and is poised to open the season at the Triple-A level.