Angels' Brandon Marsh: Promoted to High-A
Marsh was called up to High-A Inland Empire on Friday.
The outfield prospect was slashing .295/.390/.470 with three home runs, 24 RBI and four stolen bases in 34 games for Low-A Burlington this season, though his strikeout rate was at 26 percent at this time of this promotion. Marsh will likely spend the rest of the 2018 season at the High-A level but the 20-year-old could find his way on the Double-A roster at the beginning of next season.
