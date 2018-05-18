Marsh was called up to High-A Inland Empire on Friday.

The outfield prospect was slashing .295/.390/.470 with three home runs, 24 RBI and four stolen bases in 34 games for Low-A Burlington this season, though his strikeout rate was at 26 percent at this time of this promotion. Marsh will likely spend the rest of the 2018 season at the High-A level but the 20-year-old could find his way on the Double-A roster at the beginning of next season.