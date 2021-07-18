Angels manager Joe Maddon said that Marsh has been called up from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Sunday's game against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Marsh will start in center field in the series finale.

The 23-year-old, who is regarded as one of the top prospects in the system, earned his first big-league call-up after slashing .255/.364/.468 with three home runs and two stolen bases across 110 plate appearances this season at Salt Lake. Marsh hasn't demonstrated the ability to consistently generate power from his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, but the toolsy outfielder well-rounded skill set should make him an appealing pickup in mixed leagues where available. He's likely to receive an extended trial as the Angels' everyday center fielder, given the limited production that journeyman Juan Lagares (.606 OPS on the season) has provided while Mike Trout (calf) has been on the 60-day injured list.