Angels' Brandon Marsh: Receives invite to big-league camp
The Angels announced Friday that Marsh has been invited to spring training.
Marsh will open camp with the big-league squad as one of the organization's top prospects. He appeared in 96 games at Double-A last season (now Double-A Rocket City), finishing with a .300/.383/.428 slash line with seven home runs, 43 RBI and 18 stolen bases.
