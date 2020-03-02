Marsh's (elbow) recovery is going smoothly, and he's optimistic that he could appear in some Cactus League games before spring training ends, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Marsh suffered a left elbow strain in late February that was expected to keep him sidelined for the entirety of spring training, but he could reportedly appear in some games before camp ends if his recovery continues to progress smoothly. The 22-year-old was effective in his first action at the Double-A level in 2019, and he could potentially debut at some point in 2020 if he continues to play well in the minors.