Marsh will open the season at Low-A Burlington, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

A second-round pick in the 2016 draft, Marsh missed the entire 2016 season with a stress fracture in his back. When he returned to game action in 2017, he crushed the ball, hitting .350/.396/.548 in 39 games for short-season Orem. While that line was inflated by a .417 BABIP, it was nevertheless an encouraging performance, as he combined power with contact (an 18.2 percent strikeout rate) and speed (10 steals). He has a chance to hit for power and average while stealing a handful of bases and could stick in center field. It's a promising profile and will certainly be one to keep an eye on this season.