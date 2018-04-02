Angels' Brandon Marsh: Set to open at Low-A
Marsh will open the season at Low-A Burlington, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
A second-round pick in the 2016 draft, Marsh missed the entire 2016 season with a stress fracture in his back. When he returned to game action in 2017, he crushed the ball, hitting .350/.396/.548 in 39 games for short-season Orem. While that line was inflated by a .417 BABIP, it was nevertheless an encouraging performance, as he combined power with contact (an 18.2 percent strikeout rate) and speed (10 steals). He has a chance to hit for power and average while stealing a handful of bases and could stick in center field. It's a promising profile and will certainly be one to keep an eye on this season.
More News
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...