Angels' Brandon Marsh: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
With southpaw Framber Valdez taking the hill for Houston in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Marsh will bow out of the lineup. Platoon mate Monte Harrison replaces Marsh in the Anaheim outfield.
