Marsh is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's nightcap against the Mariners.
Marsh went 2-for-3 with a run, a double, a walk and a strikeout in the day game. Juan Lagares will start in left field and bat eighth in anticipation of a lefty working as the primary pitcher for Seattle.
