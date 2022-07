Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The lefty-hitting Marsh typically bows out of the lineup versus left-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat Sunday even with right-hander Austin Voth on the mound for Baltimore. Marsh will cede his spot in the outfield to Monte Harrison after he went 2-for-10 with two stolen bases while striking out five times in the first three games of the series in Baltimore.