Angels' Brandon Marsh: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
With southpaw Dallas Keuchel on the bump for Chicago, the lefty-hitting Marsh will head to the bench. Short-side platoon mate Jo Adell will replace Marsh in left field.
