Angels' Brandon Marsh: Sitting for nightcap
Marsh is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
He went 3-for-4 with a run and a walk in the day game and is now hitting .286/.342/.439 on the year. Tyler Wade will get the start in left field while Luis Rengifo starts at second base.
