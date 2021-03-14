Marsh has yet to get any defensive reps this spring, but he is expected to make his outfield debut in about a week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Marsh has been held back defensively as he continues to recover from a shoulder labrum injury that he suffered last season. However, the 23-year-old has been swinging the bat, going 2-for-8 with a triple and an RBI in a DH role. It appears that he'll be ready to play the field soon, allowing him to potentially test the shoulder in Cactus League action. Marsh is expected to be moved to the team's alternate training site prior to Opening Day and to kick off the campaign at Triple-A. He could get his first big-league call-up this season.