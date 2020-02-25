Marsh sprained his left elbow on a diving catch attempt Sunday and will be out for at least the rest of spring training and potentially longer, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The highly-rated outfield prospect hit .300/.383/.428 in 96 games for Double-A Mobile last season. As long as he doesn't miss too much time at the start of the regular season, he could still be in contention to make his big-league debut sometime in 2020 if he gets off to a good start at the Triple-A level.