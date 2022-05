Marsh went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 7-3 loss to the Nationals on Saturday.

Marsh brought the Angels to within one run of the lead with his fourth inning two-run shot and later tacked on a walk in the fifth. The 24-year-old had been slumping, going 2-for-25, prior to Saturday's effort and is now slashing .253/.318/.453 with four home runs and 18 RBI on the season.