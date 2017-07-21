Angels' Brandon Marsh: Targeting late-July return
Marsh (thumb) is taking batting practice on the field with Rookie-level Orem and is tentatively scheduled to return to game action by the end of July, Bill Mitchell of Baseball America reports.
He might end up missing a month with what was originally diagnosed as a sprained thumb, having been sidelined since June 28. Marsh, a toolsy second-round pick from the 2016 draft, has played in just seven games as a pro, but has 15 hits, including six of the extra-base variety, in 30 at-bats while also going 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts.
