Marsh (thumb) is taking batting practice on the field with Rookie-level Orem and is tentatively scheduled to return to game action by the end of July, Bill Mitchell of Baseball America reports.

He might end up missing a month with what was originally diagnosed as a sprained thumb, having been sidelined since June 28. Marsh, a toolsy second-round pick from the 2016 draft, has played in just seven games as a pro, but has 15 hits, including six of the extra-base variety, in 30 at-bats while also going 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts.