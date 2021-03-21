Marsh (shoulder) played catch from 90 feet Friday and has no limitations, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Marsh has yet to play in the outfield this spring as he continues to recover from a labrum injury suffered last season. He recently stated that he has been set back after tweaking his shoulder but doesn't consider the issue to be serious, per Blake Harris of SB Nation. Marsh has already been optioned to the minors and won't break camp with the Angels. He is scheduled to play center field in a B-game on Sunday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.