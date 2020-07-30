Marsh was activated from the 10-day IL and is training with the Angels' alternate training camp.

Marsh was placed on the 10-day injured list for undisclosed reasons at the start of summer camp, but was then removed when the regular season began. Marsh is on the 60-man player pool, but not on the 40-man roster, which makes it unlikely he'll be called up to the majors in the near term. However, after posting an .811 OPS in 96 games for Double-A Mobile, he could be a factor if the Angels need to make an aggressive move in the outfield this year. However, he's more likely to contend for a job in 2021.