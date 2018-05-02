Marsh went 3-for-6 with two home runs and two strikeouts Tuesday for Low-A Burlington against Dayton.

Marsh is in the midst of the coming out party many anticipated from him in his full-season debut. He now has three home runs, is 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts, and is walking 14.9 percent of the time en route to a .315/.414/.534 slash line. If one were looking for flaws in the profile, it should be noted that he has now recorded two strikeouts in five straight games, upping his strikeout rate to 28.7 percent on the season. If he can chip away at that strikeout rate as the season goes on, Marsh should earn a promotion to High-A before the end of his age-20 season.