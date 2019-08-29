Angels' Brandon Marsh: Will play in Arizona Fall League
Marsh was selected to play with Mesa in the Arizona Fall League, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Marsh has spent most of the season with Double-A Mobile, hitting .299 with 17 stolen bases, seven homers and 42 RBI in 92 games. The selection to the AFL will allow him to extend his season and compete with other top prospects.
