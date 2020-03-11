Play

Marsh (elbow) will return to action Wednesday against Oakland, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Marsh strained his elbow on an attempted diving catch in late February. Returning Wednesday gives him plenty of time to get ready for the start of the season. After posting an .811 OPS in 96 games for Double-A Mobile last season, he'll likely head to Triple-A Salt Lake to open the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories