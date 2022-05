Marsh is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Though Marsh hits from the left side, Angels manager Joe Maddon cited Boston right-hander Michael Wacha's reverse splits as the reason why the 24-year-old is on the bench Tuesday, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Jack Mayfield will pick up the start in left field after Marsh's previous platoon mate at the position, Jo Adell, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.