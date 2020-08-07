Marsh has been getting reps at first base at the Angels' alternate training site in Long Beach, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's doubtful that the Angels are considering converting Marsh to the infield given his above-average defensive skills in the outfield, but becoming comfortable at first base could accelerate the 22-year-old's ascension to the majors considering the team's lack of depth at the position. While the big-league outfield includes Mike Trout, Jo Adell and a current platoon of Justin Upton and Brian Goodwin, the team does not have a true first-base option on the active roster to back up the aging Albert Pujols. Marsh isn't far from reaching the majors, and developing the ability to fill in at first could help him log more playing time once he gets there.