Play

Angels' Brandon Phillips: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Phillips is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Phillips will sit out Sunday while Cliff Pennington starts at second base in the Angels' season finale. Prior to being acquired by the Angels, Phillips began the season with the Braves. Between the two, the 36-year-old hit a respectable .285/.319/.416.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast