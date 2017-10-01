Angels' Brandon Phillips: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Phillips is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Phillips will sit out Sunday while Cliff Pennington starts at second base in the Angels' season finale. Prior to being acquired by the Angels, Phillips began the season with the Braves. Between the two, the 36-year-old hit a respectable .285/.319/.416.
