Angels' Brandon Phillips: Back in action Tuesday
Phillips (back) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indians, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Phillips sat out the last two games to rest his sore back, but he is ready to resume his role as the Angels' starting second baseman. Phillips will hit leadoff Tuesday against Indians starter Mike Clevinger.
