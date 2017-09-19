Play

Angels' Brandon Phillips: Back in action Tuesday

Phillips (back) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indians, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Phillips sat out the last two games to rest his sore back, but he is ready to resume his role as the Angels' starting second baseman. Phillips will hit leadoff Tuesday against Indians starter Mike Clevinger.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast