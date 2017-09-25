Angels' Brandon Phillips: Cranks first homer with Angels

Phillips went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Astros.

It was the veteran second baseman's 12th homer of the season, but just his first since joining the Angels at the beginning of September. Phillips was slashing .256/.266/.321 over his previous 18 games, so manager Mike Scioscia moved him from the leadoff spot to fifth in the order Sunday. The lineup shift paid immediate dividends for the 36-year-old, and considering it coincided with the Angels snapping their six-game losing streak, this configuration will likely stick for the remainder of the season.