Angels' Brandon Phillips: Cranks first homer with Angels
Phillips went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Astros.
It was the veteran second baseman's 12th homer of the season, but just his first since joining the Angels at the beginning of September. Phillips was slashing .256/.266/.321 over his previous 18 games, so manager Mike Scioscia moved him from the leadoff spot to fifth in the order Sunday. The lineup shift paid immediate dividends for the 36-year-old, and considering it coincided with the Angels snapping their six-game losing streak, this configuration will likely stick for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Remains out Sunday•
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Could return Sunday•
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Out Saturday with side tightness•
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Provides team's only hits Tuesday•
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Collects two hits Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...