Angels' Brandon Phillips: Out of lineup Thursday
Phillips is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Phillips will head to the bench in favor of Kaleb Cowart following the club's elimination from playoff contention. Since joining the Angels at the beginning of September, Phillips has gone 24-for-94 (.255 average) with two home runs and eight RBI.
