Angels' Brandon Phillips: Remains out Sunday
Phillips (back) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Phillips will miss his second consecutive game Sunday as he deals with a tight back. The Angels had been optimistic about his condition and hoped that he'd be ready to return for their series finale against Texas, but he'll have to miss another game and give way to Kaleb Cowart at second base. The team has Monday off, so Phillips may be back in action Tuesday against the Indians.
