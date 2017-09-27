Angels' Brandon Phillips: Thriving in new lineup spot
Phillips went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the White Sox.
The veteran second baseman has thrived while batting fifth for his new club, going 4-for-12 with a double, two homers and four RBI over his last three games. It's unclear whether Phillips' new lineup placement is the main cause for his recent hot streak, or if it's simply just a coincidence. Either way, he is providing enough pop to help fantasy owners during the final week of the regular season.
More News
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Cranks first homer with Angels•
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Remains out Sunday•
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Could return Sunday•
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Out Saturday with side tightness•
-
Angels' Brandon Phillips: Provides team's only hits Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...