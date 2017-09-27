Angels' Brandon Phillips: Thriving in new lineup spot

Phillips went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the White Sox.

The veteran second baseman has thrived while batting fifth for his new club, going 4-for-12 with a double, two homers and four RBI over his last three games. It's unclear whether Phillips' new lineup placement is the main cause for his recent hot streak, or if it's simply just a coincidence. Either way, he is providing enough pop to help fantasy owners during the final week of the regular season.