Suter allowed two hits and struck out two batters over 3.2 scoreless innings in relief against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Rookie starter George Klassen was able to complete only two frames before exiting with a right index fingernail contusion, but Suter was able to save the Angels bullpen. The southpaw was very efficient, needing just 39 pitches (28 strikes) to get through 3.2 innings, and he didn't turn the ball over to the next reliever until there were two outs in the fifth. Suter has worked at least two innings in five of his six appearances this season, accumulating a 2.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB over 13 total frames.