Angels' Brett Kerry: Brought back up to big club

The Angels called Kerry up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kerry had been slated to start for Salt Lake on Saturday but was scratched from that outing. That could mean that he'll work in bulk relief Saturday, as Jose Soriano was scratched from his scheduled start for the Angels, and the team is starting Brent Suter as an opener. Kerry has made one appearance -- his MLB debut -- for the Angels this season, allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk over four innings against Arizona on June 17. To make room for him on the 26-man roster, Ryan Johnson was optioned following his start Friday.