Angels' Brett Kerry: Hurls 5.2 relief innings Saturday

Kerry allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 5.2 relief innings in a no-decision against Miami on Saturday.

Angels starter Walbert Urena last just 2.1 frames, leaving Kerry with a two-on, one-out jam when the latter entered in the third inning. Kerry handled that task well, retiring two batters to escape without allowing any additional damage on the scoreboard. The right-hander took the reins from there and ultimately finished the contest for the Angels, tossing a starter-like 98 pitches (64 strikes) and impressing with 14 whiffs and a career-high seven punchouts. Kerry worked mostly as a starter in the minors, so the big workload wasn't new to him, though he's yet to make a start in the majors. That could change if the Angels need a fill-in starter down the line, but Kerry will presumably be down for several days following his heavy pitch count Saturday, and the imminent return of Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) may present a risk to his roster spot.