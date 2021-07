The Angels have selected Kerry with the 141st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A right-hander out of the University of South Carolina, Kerry displayed a fastball that topped about around 96 mph while posting a 2.54 ERA across 45 career appearances with the Gamecocks. He served as both a starter and reliever this past spring, and with the ability to throw his off-speed pitches for strikes, should have a long look as a starter as he enters the Angels' system,