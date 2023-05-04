site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Brett Phillips: Gets rare start
Phillies is starting in center field and batting ninth for the Angels on Thursday against the Cardinals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
He'll patrol center field while Mike Trout gets a day off. Phillips is still looking for his first hit of the season, as he'll bring an 0-for-7 into Thursday's action.
