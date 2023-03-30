Phillips appears to have made the Angels' Opening Day roster with Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell recently optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, Rhett Bolllinger of MLB.com reports.

Phillips had a hard time offensively this spring, slashing .133/.235/.289 with 20 strikeouts in 51 plate appearances. However, both Moniak and Adell have one remaining minor-league option year, so the Angels ultimately decided to stick with Phillips as their fourth outfielder. The veteran slashed just .144/.217/.249 over 225 plate appearances last season, and he may need to show some progress offensively to keep a spot on the roster.