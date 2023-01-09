Phillips signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Angels on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Despite slashing just .144/.217/.249 across 225 plate appearances last season, Phillips will join the Angels on a major-league deal. It's likely Phillips begins the season in Triple-A, but he could provide depth to Los Angeles' outfield should he crack the big leagues.
