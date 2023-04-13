Phillips went 0-for-1 with two walks, a run scored, an RBI and two solen bases in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Getting his first start of the season in center field and hitting ninth, Phillips scored the game's first run by stealing second and third base in the third inning and coming home on a throwing error by Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz. The pilfers were his first of the year, and they came before his first hit. Phillips' speed can be an asset, but he'll need an injury ahead of him in the Angels' outfield to get enough playing time to be useful even in deep fantasy formats.